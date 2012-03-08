MANILA, March 8 Here are news stories and
- Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc holds annual
stockholders' meeting, Marco Polo Hotel, Davao City, 2:00 p.m.
[0600 GMT]
- British Embassy hosts forum on Islamic finance with
Finance Undersecretary Leah de Leon as guest, Ballroom 3,
Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 7:30 a.m.- 3:50 p.m.
[2330-0750 GMT]
> 2011/12 sugar exports seen at 21-yr high
> 2011/12 wheat imports seen down-attache
> Petron 2011 net profit up 8 pct
> Ayala Corp technicals suggest end of uptrend
> End-Feb forex reserves at record $77.7 bln
> SM Investments 2011 profit up 15 pct
- The Philippines stands a good chance of getting a credit
rating upgrade in the short term from Standard & Poor's, which
expects the country's debt profile to further improve as the
economy grows and revenue collection rises. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- China Banking Corp, partly owned by the
Philippines' richest man Henry Sy, said its 2011 net profit was
flat at 5 billion pesos ($117 million) as declining asset yields
offset growth in lending. (ALL PAPERS)
- Semirara Mining Corp, the Philippines' largest
coal producer, said its 2011 net profit rose 52 percent to a
record 6 billion pesos on higher coal prices. (PHILIPPINE STAR,
BUSINESSMIRROR)
- The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 4.7 percent
this year, accelerating from a 4.2 percent expansion in 2011,
supported by strong domestic demand and increased infrastructure
spending, Bank of the Philippine Islands said. (MANILA STANDARD
TODAY)
- The Philippine government said money flows to and from the
Philippines could end up being curtailed given the threat of a
renewed blacklisting by the international money-laundering
watchdog, Financial Action Task Force, after the country failed
to approve measures that would reinforce existing anti
money-laundering laws. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, a unit of
conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said its 2011 net profit
rose 4 percent to 4.2 billion pesos on higher sales. (ALL
PAPERS)
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1352.63 0.69% 9.270
USD/JPY 81.28 0.25% 0.200
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9739 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1684.39 -0.02% -0.370
US CRUDE 106.09 -0.07% -0.080
DOW JONES 12837.33 0.61% 78.18
ASIA ADRS 126.92 1.08% 1.35
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1=42.9 pesos)
