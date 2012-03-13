MANILA, March 13 Here are news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- Bureau of Treasury to hold 20-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Statistics office releases January exports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Chamber of Mines president Benjamin Romualdez talks at forum organized by Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Mandarin Oriental, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- Professor Bart Van Ark, Executive Vice President and Chief Economist of The Conference Board, is guest speaker at Makati Business Club's General Membership meeting, Bajia room, Hotel Intercontinental Manila, 12:00 p.m.

- A 2013 budget of 2.01 trillion pesos ($47.11 billion) is being considered by the government, which expects this year's economic growth to top last year's 3.7 percent growth.(BUSINESSWORLD)

- Foreign investment pledges received by six agencies reached 256 billion pesos in 2011, the highest since 1996, the National Statistical Coordination Board said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has lowered its capital expenditure this year to 38 billion pesos from an earlier plan of 46 billion pesos to consolidate spending with recently acquired Digital Telecommunications Philippines. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Moody's Investors Service has expressed confidence that the Philippines would manage to further trim its debt burden this year and over the medium term, hinting anew it was poised to upgrade the country's credit rating. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Japanese giants Mitsubishi Corp and Hitachi Global have expressed interest in pursuing the 25-billion pesos Phase 1 of the planned monorail way system that will link all central business districts in Metro Manila, the Bases Conversion and Development Administration said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

