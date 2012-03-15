MANILA, March 15 Following are some news
stories and press reports that could influence local financial
markets on Thursday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to release remittances data for January;
first quarter consumer expectations survey; Selected Philippine
Economic Indicators for February
- Statistics office to release labor force survey for
January, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]; and monthly integrated survey of
selected industries for January
- Visa Philippines holds luncheon with country manager for
Philippines and Guam, Iain Jamieson, to give a brief business
update and 2012 outlook, Pasay B Function Room, Makati
Shangri-La Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- David Rizzo, President of the Asia Pacific region for
Teleperformance, talks about the challenges facing the BPO
industry during the Asia CEO forum, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati
City, 7:45 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
- Philippines Airlines Summer Launch, One Esplanade, 6:00
p.m. [1000 GMT]
- Cebu Air Inc's quarterly media briefing via global
conference call, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. [0130-1130 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> San Miguel seeks acquisition loan
> Ayala Corp plans $234 million bond sale
> Philippines' NFA to import rice as buffer
> Manila c.bank says ready to support growth
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)
- Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc
said its 2011 net profit jumped by a third to a record 21.6
billion pesos ($504 million) with the sale of its stake in
Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc to Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co. (ALL PAPERS)
- Budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc said its
2011 net profit fell 48 percent to 3.62 billion pesos mainly due
to higher aviation fuel costs. (ALL PAPERS)
- San Miguel Brewery Inc said it would issue 20
billion pesos worth of five-year bonds at 6.05 percent coupon,
seven-year bonds at 5.93 percent, and 10-year bonds at 6.6
percent. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Greenergy Holdings Inc said it had entered into a joint
venture agreement with a China-based firm to set up an incubator
for energy technology start-ups. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD
TODAY)
- Port operator International Container Terminal Services
Inc said it had signed a deal to start talks with Lekki
Port LFTZ Enterprise to develop and operate a container terminal
at Lagos Free Trade Zone in Nigeria. (PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA)
MARKET NEWS
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on China growth worry
> SE Asia Stocks-Manila at record high on US data
> Dollar flexes muscles as yields surge
> Oil dips on US supply build, Iran eyed
> Gold tumbles on dashed QE hopes, technicals
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0029 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.28 -0.12% -1.670
USD/JPY 83.93 0.3% 0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2848 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1643.51 0.09% 1.410
US CRUDE 105.7 0.26% 0.270
DOW JONES 13194.10 0.12% 16.42
ASIA ADRS 130.05 -1.15% -1.51
($1=42.9 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)