MANILA, March 16 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Friday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Filinvest Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on 2011 financial results, FCC Marketing Office, Corporate Avenue, Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Philippine Stock Exchange holds analysts' briefing, PSE Ayala Boardroom, 3/F PSE Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. [0230-0430 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine posts net portfolio outflow in Feb > Investors bearish on yuan, cut Asia FX bets > January remittances up 5.4 pct at $1.56 bln > June 30 deadline set for rice imports > Jobless rate rises to 7.2 pct in January LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the initial public offerings of GT Capital Holdings Corp, which is scheduled to launch its offer in April, and East West Banking Corp. (ALL PAPERS) - Manufacturing output recovered in January from a three-month slump, with the volume of production picking up by 0.2 percent from a year earlier, reflecting improved export performance and increased domestic activity, government data showed. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Smart Communications Inc, a unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, said it had raised 5.5 billion pesos ($128 million) via five-year and 10-year fixed rate notes to refinance debt. (ALL PAPERS) - The Philippine Stock Exchange said its 2011 net profit fell 2.7 percent to 406.19 million pesos on higher expenses related to the installation of a new trading system. (BUSINESSWORLD) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar consolidate > SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur up > Dollar hits speed bumps as profit-takers emerge > Oil falls as US, UK plan oil reserve release > Gold rises 1 percent, snaps three-day decline ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.6 0.6% 8.320 USD/JPY 83.5 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2848 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1656.29 -0.09% -1.440 US CRUDE 105.46 0.33% 0.350 DOW JONES 13252.76 0.44% 58.66 ASIA ADRS 131.14 0.84% 1.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=43.00 pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)