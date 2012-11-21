MANILA Nov 21 Shares of Philippine conglomerate
Ayala Corp and LT Group of businessman Lucio
Tan climbed after their banking units disclosed ongoing talks
for a possible merger to create the country's biggest lender.
Ayala Corp jumped as much as 4.5 percent to a record 486
pesos while LT Group rose as much as 9.7 percent to a
three-month high of 13.80 pesos. The broader market
climbed to a new peak of 5553.57 points.
Trades in both Bank of the Philippine Islands of
the Ayala group and LT Group's Philippine National Bank
were suspended on Wednesday after the two banks requested the
stock exchange for a trading halt.
Both BPI, the country's biggest bank by market value, and
PNB hit all-time highs of 88.50 pesos and 84.50 pesos,
respectively, on Tuesday.
BPI is partly owned by DBS Bank.
BPI said in a statement on Wednesday it was in discussions
with the Lucio Tan group for a possible acquisition of a stake
in PNB, creating the country's biggest lender by assets and
outpacing current top bank BDO Unibank.
The talks between the country's third and sixth largest
banks by assets involve a share swap that would give the Lucio
Tan group a 20 percent stake in BPI, while the Ayala group would
become the single largest shareholder of PNB, banking sources
close to the two groups told Reuters.
Local newspaper Philippine Daily Inquirer said the two
groups may strike a deal valuing PNB at 96 pesos per share, a
premium of 14 percent over the stock's closing price of 84.10
pesos on Tuesday.
PNB is itself in the middle of a consolidation, as it has
yet to fully fold in the operations of sister firm Allied
Banking Corp.
PNB has called its senior managers for a meeting, while BPI
will be meeting analysts in a closed-door briefing on Wednesday.
($1 = 41.1 pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz; Editing
by Jijo Jacob)