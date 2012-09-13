MANILA, Sept 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1436.56 0.21 3.000
USD/JPY 77.77 -0.05 -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1732.55 0.09 1.550
US CRUDE 97 -0.01 -0.010
DOW JONES 13333.35 0.07 9.99
ASIA ADRS 120.23 0.87 1.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain on German ruling; Fed in
focus
SE Asia Stocks-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index
hits 16-yr high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank holds rate-setting meeting; decision to be
announced at around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Wellex Industries Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
One Cafe and Events Place, 6/F One Corporate Center, Dona Julia
Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City,
10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILEX MINING CORP
The country's top miner said any fines and penalties that
the Department of Environment and Natural Resources may propose
to impose on the company for mine waste leaks will be subject to
due process. To view the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/zak62t
- GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS CORP
Conglomerate GT Capital has declared a cash dividend of 3.17
pesos per share to be paid on Oct 22. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/xak62t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei eases ahead of Fed decision on stimulus
> Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end
> TREASURIES-Bonds fall on German court ruling
> Euro rises to 4-mth high vs dlr before Fed decision
> Platinum up on South African mine unrest, gold flat
> Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> HSBC upgrades Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines
> SEAsia economic bloc seen delayed by a year
> Philex hits 17-mth low on mine leak fallout
> Thailand says to sell rice, buyers deny deals
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)