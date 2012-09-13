MANILA, Sept 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1436.56 0.21 3.000 USD/JPY 77.77 -0.05 -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1732.55 0.09 1.550 US CRUDE 97 -0.01 -0.010 DOW JONES 13333.35 0.07 9.99 ASIA ADRS 120.23 0.87 1.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain on German ruling; Fed in focus SE Asia Stocks-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index hits 16-yr high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank holds rate-setting meeting; decision to be announced at around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Wellex Industries Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, One Cafe and Events Place, 6/F One Corporate Center, Dona Julia Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILEX MINING CORP The country's top miner said any fines and penalties that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources may propose to impose on the company for mine waste leaks will be subject to due process. To view the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/zak62t - GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS CORP Conglomerate GT Capital has declared a cash dividend of 3.17 pesos per share to be paid on Oct 22. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xak62t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei eases ahead of Fed decision on stimulus > Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end > TREASURIES-Bonds fall on German court ruling > Euro rises to 4-mth high vs dlr before Fed decision > Platinum up on South African mine unrest, gold flat > Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > HSBC upgrades Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines > SEAsia economic bloc seen delayed by a year > Philex hits 17-mth low on mine leak fallout > Thailand says to sell rice, buyers deny deals ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)