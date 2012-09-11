Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0024 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61 -8.84 USD/JPY 78.21 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.66 0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1726.89 0.12 2.10 US CRUDE 96.21 -0.34 -0.33 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39 -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58 -0.69 FTSE 100 5793.20 -0.03 -1.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro dips before German ruling, Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Statistics Office to release July exports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Bureau of Treasury holds 10-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Central bank to release money supply, commercial loans data for July STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILEX MINING CORP, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS - Philex, the country's biggest miner, said the start of commercial operations of its Silangan copper and gold project remains at around end-2016 to 2017, despite reports it had pushed back the timetable of the project. For full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/kux52t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls amid caution ahead of German ruling, Fed > Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs > U.S. bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries > Euro falls, Fed could limit downside > Gold eases but remains near 6-month high, eyes Fed > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Alliance Global could see more upside-technicals > Philippines' June net FDI inflow at 5 month-high ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)