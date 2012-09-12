MANILA, Sept 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.56 0.31 4.48 USD/JPY 77.75 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.69 -0.53 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1732.99 0.08 1.35 US CRUDE 96.90 -0.28 -0.27 DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52 69.07 ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94 1.11 FTSE 100 5792.19 -0.02 -1.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--Stocks gain, dollar weakens on Fed easing outlook SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Launch of ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard, with officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Stock Exchange, and Institute of Corporate Directors, Rizal Ballroom C, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. [0330-0700 GMT] - National Conference on Microinsurance with the theme "Insuring the Future, Empowering the People," Hotel Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS NEWS - PHILEX MINING CORP - The government may fine the Philippines' biggest miner Philex Mining Corp at least 1 billion pesos ($24 million) for leaks out of its now shut Padcal gold and copper mine, the environment minister said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises before German ruling, hopes for Fed > Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds > TREASURIES-Heavy supply weighs on prices before Fed > U.S. dollar drops as Fed, Moody's weigh > Gold rises after Moody's US credit warning hits dollar > Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila's July exports up on yr,electronics drop > Manila's 10-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 4.75 pct > Manila's July bank lending growth at 3-mth high > Manila's July money supply growth at 3-mth high ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 41.56 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)