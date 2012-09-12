MANILA, Sept 12 Following are some
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.56 0.31 4.48
USD/JPY 77.75 0.00 0.00
US 10YR 1.69 -0.53 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1732.99 0.08 1.35
US CRUDE 96.90 -0.28 -0.27
DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52 69.07
ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94 1.11
FTSE 100 5792.19 -0.02 -1.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Launch of ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard, with
officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine
Stock Exchange, and Institute of Corporate Directors, Rizal
Ballroom C, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
[0330-0700 GMT]
- National Conference on Microinsurance with the theme
"Insuring the Future, Empowering the People," Hotel Sofitel
Philippine Plaza Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS NEWS
- PHILEX MINING CORP
- The government may fine the Philippines' biggest miner
Philex Mining Corp at least 1 billion pesos ($24 million) for
leaks out of its now shut Padcal gold and copper mine, the
environment minister said on Tuesday.
($1 = 41.56 Philippine pesos)
