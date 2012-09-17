MANILA, Sept 17 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1465.77 0.4 5.780
USD/JPY 78.32 -0.08 -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8695 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1774.25 0.27 4.790
US CRUDE 98.98 -0.02 -0.020
DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40 53.51
ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79 2.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold firm after Fed-inspired
rally
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at
16-yr high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philippine holds economic briefing and press conference
with central bank Governor Amando Tetangco, Finance Secretary
Cesar Purisima, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan,
Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo, Budget Secretary Florencio
Abad, Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson, and Tourism
Secretary Ramon Jimenez, Summit Halls, PICC, 9:00 a.m. [0100
GMT]
- Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
- Central bank to release July remittances data
- Steniel Manufacturing Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Gateway Business Park, Barangay Javalera, General
Trias, Cavite City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
- Manila Jockey Club Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Turf Club, San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park, Carmona,
Cavite, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- The Philippine Transparency Forum, AIM Conference Center,
Makati, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. [0600 to 1000 GMT]
- Seminar on Regional Economic Integration and Inclusive
Growth hosted by the Philippine Institute for Development
Studies, C.P. Romulo Hall, NEDA sa Makati Building, 106 Amorsolo
St., Legaspi Village, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. [0100
to 0830 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA CORP
The conglomerate said its board has approved the sale on the
Philippine Stock Exchange of the 15 million common shares held
in treasury at a price of 430 pesos per share. To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qas62t
- RFM CORP
RFM confirmed a local newspaper report that PT Indonesia has
expressed an interest in invest in one of its subsidiaries. To
view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/bes62t
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)