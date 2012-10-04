(Repeats to wider audience)
MANILA, Oct 4 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1450.99 0.36 5.240
USD/JPY 78.45 -0.01 -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.08 1.500
US CRUDE 88.18 0.05 0.040
DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09 12.25
ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39 -0.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide on growth concerns, Spanish
limbo
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Bureau of Customs and Department of Justice hold joint
press conference on latest smuggling case, 11:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Closing of the Asean Maritime Forum, Manila Hotel
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
Shares of PLDT that fell sharply since mid-September could
reverse, technical charts suggest.
- AYALA CORP
The conglomerate said its board has approved the public
offering of fixed rate bonds to raise up to 10 billion pesos
with a seven-year maturity. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fuw92t
- FIRST GEN CORP
The power producer said it had signed a $420 million term
loan facility with a 10-year maturity with seven banks and would
use the proceeds to repay existing debt. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/guw92t
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)