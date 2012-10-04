(Repeats to wider audience) MANILA, Oct 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1450.99 0.36 5.240 USD/JPY 78.45 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.08 1.500 US CRUDE 88.18 0.05 0.040 DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09 12.25 ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39 -0.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide on growth concerns, Spanish limbo SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Customs and Department of Justice hold joint press conference on latest smuggling case, 11:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Closing of the Asean Maritime Forum, Manila Hotel STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO Shares of PLDT that fell sharply since mid-September could reverse, technical charts suggest. - AYALA CORP The conglomerate said its board has approved the public offering of fixed rate bonds to raise up to 10 billion pesos with a seven-year maturity. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fuw92t - FIRST GEN CORP The power producer said it had signed a $420 million term loan facility with a 10-year maturity with seven banks and would use the proceeds to repay existing debt. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/guw92t MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.41 pct > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags > TREASURIES-Bonds little changed before Fed minutes > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale > Gold rises after US job data, defies drop in oil > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Sept CPI seen elevated but rate cut possible > ADB cuts growth f'casts, sees China soft landing ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)