MANILA, Oct 5
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @2336 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 78.51 0.05 0.04
US 10YR 1.67 -0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1790.71 0.12 2.16
US CRUDE 91.45 -0.28 -0.26
DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60 80.75
ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29 1.54
FTSE 100 5827.78 0.03 1.97
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on ECB; stocks rise before jobs
data
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time
high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for
September
- Statistics Office to release September inflation data,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Philippine Mining Luncheon with Philex Mining Corp SVP
Michael Toledo as guest speaker, Manila Polo Club Ballroom,
Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]
- Philcomsat Holdings Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Dasmarinas Room, Makati Sports Club, L.P. Leviste
Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
- Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines holds
2012 National Conference with guests BSP Governor Amando
Tetangco and Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, The Peninsula
Manila, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. [0000 to 09000 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- CEBU AIR INC
- Cebu Air Inc said it had been invited to take a look at
acquiring unlisted Zest Air but said any interest it has on the
airline was non-binding and at best indicative, adding it was
not doing any due diligence at the moment. For the full
disclosure: link.reuters.com/ved23t
- AYALA CORP
- Conglomerate Ayala Corp said it was planning to issue
fixed rate bonds worth 10 billion pesos ($241 million) and has
sought to register the issue with the securities regulator. For
the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/wed23t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen stuck in range ahead of BOJ, U.S. jobs data
> S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data
> U.S. bond prices fall on day before key jobs data
> Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom
> Gold hits 11-month high after ECB; $1,800 in sight
> Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila orders arrest of Arroyo on plunder charges
> GMA falls 9 pct as PLDT talks collapse
($1 = 41.4850 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)