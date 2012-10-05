MANILA, Oct 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @2336 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 78.51 0.05 0.04 US 10YR 1.67 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1790.71 0.12 2.16 US CRUDE 91.45 -0.28 -0.26 DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60 80.75 ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29 1.54 FTSE 100 5827.78 0.03 1.97 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on ECB; stocks rise before jobs data SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for September - Statistics Office to release September inflation data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Philippine Mining Luncheon with Philex Mining Corp SVP Michael Toledo as guest speaker, Manila Polo Club Ballroom, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] - Philcomsat Holdings Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Dasmarinas Room, Makati Sports Club, L.P. Leviste Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines holds 2012 National Conference with guests BSP Governor Amando Tetangco and Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, The Peninsula Manila, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. [0000 to 09000 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - CEBU AIR INC - Cebu Air Inc said it had been invited to take a look at acquiring unlisted Zest Air but said any interest it has on the airline was non-binding and at best indicative, adding it was not doing any due diligence at the moment. For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/ved23t - AYALA CORP - Conglomerate Ayala Corp said it was planning to issue fixed rate bonds worth 10 billion pesos ($241 million) and has sought to register the issue with the securities regulator. For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/wed23t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen stuck in range ahead of BOJ, U.S. jobs data > S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data > U.S. bond prices fall on day before key jobs data > Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom > Gold hits 11-month high after ECB; $1,800 in sight > Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila orders arrest of Arroyo on plunder charges > GMA falls 9 pct as PLDT talks collapse ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 41.4850 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)