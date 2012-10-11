MANILA, Oct 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62 -8.920
USD/JPY 78.05 -0.15 -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1759.94 -0.11 -2.000
US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03 -0.030
DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95 -128.56
ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60 -0.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil retreat on global growth fears
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses amid global
growth concerns
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- President Benigno is keynote speaker at the third and last
day of the 38th Philippine Business Conference and Exhibition,
Manila Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- Central bank to release data on foreign portfolio inflows
for September and highlights of September 13 policy meeting
- Philex Mining Corp holds media briefing for updates on its
shuttered Padcal mine, Shangri-La EDSA Hotel, Mandaluyong City,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
STOCK TO WATCH
- SM INVESTMENTS CORP
The conglomerate priced a $500 million, 7-year bond offer,
which was oversubscribed, on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls, heading for 3rd straight day of loss
> Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off
> TREASURIES-Prices gain in thin volume on growth fears
> Euro, Aussie fall on worries over Spain, growth
> Gold ends flat as stimulus fades, euro zone eyed
> Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> August M3 growth at 5-mth low
> Exports dip in August, cast doubt on 2012 goal
> July net FDI inflow at 6-month high
> For risk-reward, look beyond SE Asian equities
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)