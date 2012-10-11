MANILA, Oct 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62 -8.920 USD/JPY 78.05 -0.15 -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1759.94 -0.11 -2.000 US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03 -0.030 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95 -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60 -0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil retreat on global growth fears SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - President Benigno is keynote speaker at the third and last day of the 38th Philippine Business Conference and Exhibition, Manila Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Central bank to release data on foreign portfolio inflows for September and highlights of September 13 policy meeting - Philex Mining Corp holds media briefing for updates on its shuttered Padcal mine, Shangri-La EDSA Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] STOCK TO WATCH - SM INVESTMENTS CORP The conglomerate priced a $500 million, 7-year bond offer, which was oversubscribed, on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls, heading for 3rd straight day of loss > Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off > TREASURIES-Prices gain in thin volume on growth fears > Euro, Aussie fall on worries over Spain, growth > Gold ends flat as stimulus fades, euro zone eyed > Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > August M3 growth at 5-mth low > Exports dip in August, cast doubt on 2012 goal > July net FDI inflow at 6-month high > For risk-reward, look beyond SE Asian equities ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)