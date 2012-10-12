MANILA, Oct 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.84 0.02 0.280 USD/JPY 78.38 0.08 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1768.54 0.02 0.350 US CRUDE 92.45 0.41 0.380 DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14 -18.58 ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00 1.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Middle East tensions push oil higher; euro up SE Asia Stocks-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts Bangkok, Jakarta WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Berjaya Philippines Inc holds regular stockholders' meeting, Berjaya Manila Hotel, Eduque Street, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Nestle Philippines holds briefing on the inauguration of its new manufacturing facility, with guests Nandu Nandkishore, Nestlé S.A. EVP and Zone Asia-Oceania-Africa managing director, and John Martin Miller, Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO, Nestle Centre, Rockwell, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA CORP, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has agreed to sell more than half of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands to Ayala Corp for $616 to boost its capital base. MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.71 pct > Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains > TREASURIES-Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue > Euro rallies vs dollar, snaps three-day decline > Gold up with riskier assets, snaps four-day decline > Oil up as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Sept portfolio inflows jump 172 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)