MANILA, Oct 12 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.84 0.02 0.280
USD/JPY 78.38 0.08 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD 1768.54 0.02 0.350
US CRUDE 92.45 0.41 0.380
DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14 -18.58
ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00 1.17
GLOBAL MARKETS-Middle East tensions push oil higher; euro up
SE Asia Stocks-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts
Bangkok, Jakarta
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Berjaya Philippines Inc holds regular stockholders'
meeting, Berjaya Manila Hotel, Eduque Street, Makati City, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Nestle Philippines holds briefing on the inauguration of
its new manufacturing facility, with guests Nandu Nandkishore,
Nestlé S.A. EVP and Zone Asia-Oceania-Africa managing director,
and John Martin Miller, Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO,
Nestle Centre, Rockwell, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA CORP, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has
agreed to sell more than half of its stake in Bank of Philippine
Islands to Ayala Corp for $616 to boost its capital base.
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.71 pct
> Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains
> TREASURIES-Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue
> Euro rallies vs dollar, snaps three-day decline
> Gold up with riskier assets, snaps four-day decline
> Oil up as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Sept portfolio inflows jump 172 pct y/y
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)