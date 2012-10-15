(Repeats to fix format)
MANILA, Oct 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3 -4.250
USD/JPY 78.42 -0 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6526 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1742.09 -0.66 -11.660
US CRUDE 91.04 -0.89 -0.820
DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02 2.46
ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35 -0.41
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings worry
SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities
rebound
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation
Front sign the framework agreement creating a new autonomous
entity called Bangsamoro in the southern Mindanao region,
Malacanang Palace, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
- Central bank to release overseas Filipino remittances data
for August
- Vitarich Corp holds special stockholders' meeting,
Vitarich Compound, MacArthur Highway, Abangan Sur, Marilao,
Bulacan, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Government hold forum to present Philippine Statistical
Development Program 2011-2017, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City,
1:30-4:30 p.m. [0530--0830 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORP, METROPOLITAN BANK &
TRUST CO
First Metro, the investment banking arm of Metropolitan
Bank, said its board has approved the filing of a petition for
voluntary delisting with the Philippine Stock Exchange. (For the
full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jys33t)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices rise on muted inflation
> Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap
> Gold falls, US data feeds worry Fed to curb stimulus
> Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila sells $3.1 bln in retail bonds so far
> DBS sells Philippine bank stake for $616 mln
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)