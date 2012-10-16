MANILA, Oct 16 Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1440.13 0.81 11.54
USD/JPY 78.78 0.20 0.16
US 10YR 1.67 -0.10 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1735.50 0.00 0.01
US CRUDE 91.70 -0.16 -0.15
DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72 95.38
ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01 1.19
FTSE 100 5805.61 0.21 12.29
--------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Spain bets and data, euro flat
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares
losses
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of
selected industries for August
- Asian Development Bank holds briefing on the prospects of
a global food crisis to mark World Food Day, Executive Dining
Room Coffee Lounge, Second Floor, ADB, Manila, 10:30-12 noon
[0230 to 0400 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- METRO PACIFIC TOLLWAYS CORP, METRO PACIFIC
INVESTMENTS CORP
The toll way operator has announced its voluntary delisting
from the Philippine Stock Exchange. (To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/pyv33t and
link.reuters.com/qyv33t)
- BDO UNIBANK INC
BDO Unibank said it issued on Monday 5 billion pesos worth
of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit with a 7-year
maturity and an interest of 5.25 percent per annum. (To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/muz33t)
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
PLDT said it has agreed to sell 150 million voting preferred
shares to BTF Holdings Inc as it seeks to comply with the
foreign ownership rule for a public utility. (To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/puz33t)
