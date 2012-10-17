MANILA, Oct 17 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1454.92 1.03 14.790
USD/JPY 78.8 -0.08 -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.021
SPOT GOLD 1749.64 0.14 2.450
US CRUDE 92.4 0.34 0.310
DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95 127.55
ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20 1.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings,
Spanish hopes [ MKTS/GLOB]
SE Asia Stocks-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Puregold Price Club Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting to approve Puregold Price Club, Puregold Junior
Supermarket Inc and Gant Group of Companies
- Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources holds press
conference on the launching of Ecofish Project, BFAR Conference
Room, 3/F PCA Building, Elliptical Road, Diliman, Quezon City,
8:00-10:00 a.m. [0000-0200 GMT]
- President Benigno Aquino is guest speaker at a forum
organised by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the
Philippines, Manila Hotel, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- MANILA WATER CO INC
Shares of Manila Water, which had a sharp rise over the past
month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.
- GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC
Global Business Power, a unit of conglomerate GT Capital,
has signed a memorandum of understanding with Formosa Heavy
Industries to study and finalise the reconfiguration of a power
project in central Iloilo province. (For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/muc43t)
- METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP
The conglomerate reiterated its full support for the
government's infrastructure programme, specifically the MRT 3
elevated railway capacity expansion project. (For the full
disclosure: link.reuters.com/tug43t)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late
> TREASURIES-Prices fall on risk-on trade
> Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings
> Gold higher as US consumer prices rise, dollar drops
> Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> From guns to laptops, peace faces arduous road
> SunPower to streamline Philippine ops,cut jobs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)