MANILA, Oct 19 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24 -3.570
USD/JPY 79.3 0.08 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8291 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1742.29 0.07 1.200
US CRUDE 92.05 -0.05 -0.050
DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06 -8.06
ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50 0.61
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, consolidate recent gains
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for
September
- Makati Business Club holds general membership meeting with
Daniel Yohannes, chief executive officer, Millennium Challenge
Corporation, Taipan Room, The Tower Club, 33/F Philamlife
Building, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC
The global port operator said its ICTSI Mauritius Ltd unit
has completed the purchase of 35 percent of Pakistan
International Container Terminal Ltd. (For full disclosure: link.reuters.com/qut43t)
- MANILA WATER CO INC, AYALA CORP
Manila Water, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp, has
acquired a 51-percent stake in Indonesia's PT PAM Lyonnaise
Jaya. (For full disclosure: link.reuters.com/rut43t)
MARKET NEWS
> Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down
> US bonds erase early gains, yields rise 4th day
> Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing
> Gold drops on weak equities, Europe uncertainty
> Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)