MANILA, Oct 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66 -24.150 USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13 -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14 -2.400 US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58 -0.520 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52 -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27 -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on US results, economy fears SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO PLDT, a rare instance of a corporate CDS trading higher than the sovereign, has seen its credit spreads tightening due to an improving sovereign balance sheet and the dropping of an expensive debt-funded acquisition. - SM INVESTMENTS CORP The conglomerate said it had completed the placement of 9.1 million primary common shares to institutional investors via a top up placement at a price of 700 pesos per share. (To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xub53t) WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - IPVG Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, IPVG Executive Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Dow off 1.5 pct, S&P 500 off 1.7 pct > US debt prices up as appetite for low-risk assets rise > Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums > Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on eco fears > Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Record $4.5 bln raised via retail bonds > BOP surplus rises in Sept vs August