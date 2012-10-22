MANILA, Oct 22 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66 -24.150
USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13 -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14 -2.400
US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58 -0.520
DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52 -205.43
ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27 -1.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on US results, economy fears
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
PLDT, a rare instance of a corporate CDS trading higher than
the sovereign, has seen its credit spreads tightening due to an
improving sovereign balance sheet and the dropping of an
expensive debt-funded acquisition.
- SM INVESTMENTS CORP
The conglomerate said it had completed the placement of 9.1
million primary common shares to institutional investors via a
top up placement at a price of 700 pesos per share. (To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xub53t)
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- IPVG Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, IPVG
Executive Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, 6819 Ayala
Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
MARKET NEWS
> Dow off 1.5 pct, S&P 500 off 1.7 pct
> US debt prices up as appetite for low-risk assets rise
> Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums
> Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on eco fears
> Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)