MANILA, Oct 29 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07 -1.030
USD/JPY 79.65 0.04 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7451 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1715.36 0.27 4.600
US CRUDE 86.01 -0.31 -0.270
DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03 3.53
ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85 -1.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after U.S. growth
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms on the week
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
- Media briefing on the latest updates on the Ayala Center
redevelopment, with company president Antonino Aquino,
Dasmarinas Room, 2/F Hotel Intercontinental Manila, Makati City,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- Manila Electric Co holds analysts' briefing on Q3
financial and operating results, 14/F Pasig Room, Lopez
Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP, BELLE CORP
Leisure & Resorts World said in a statement its AB Leisure
Global Inc unit will provide 4-billion peso ($97 million) in
funding to Belle for a casino-resort joint venture with Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd. (To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/jek63t)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices gain on safe-haven support
> Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms
> Gold rebounds after U.S. GDP but set for weekly loss
> Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Cbank sees Oct inflation at 2.9-3.8 pct
> Cbank cuts policy rate to manage inflows
> Aug imports ease for 2nd mth, electronics up
> Belle falls after finalising Melco deal
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)