------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.85 0.06 0.05
US 10YR 1.79 -0.38 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1705.39 0.20 3.46
US CRUDE 85.78 0.06 0.05
DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19 -25.19
ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32 0.39
FTSE 100 5804.78 0.12 6.87
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, earnings still in focus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at
all-time high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Statistics office to release August imports data, 9:00
p.m. [0100 GMT]
- Eton Properties Philippines Inc holds annual
stockholders' meeting. 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Central bank holds rate-setting meeting, decision to be
announced at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- DMCI HOLDINGS INC
- Conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc said in a disclosure that
its wholly owned nickel mining unit, DMCI Mining Corp, has
acquired the 17 percent stake of Daintree Resources Ltd in
Toledo Mining Corp
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips on weak earnings outlooks
> Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed
> U.S. bond prices slip after Fed; auction tepid
> Dollar off highs after Fed, NZD up on RBNZ
> Gold falls to $1,700/oz as Fed offers few surprises
> Oil falls on US crude stocks rise, Europe's weak data
