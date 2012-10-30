MANILA, Oct 30 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.77 0.06 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1706.79 -0.01 -2.450
US CRUDE 85.25 -0.21 -0.290
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US
closure
SE Asia Stocks-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
STOCKS TO WATCH
- BDO Unibank Inc, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO
Moody's has upgraded the foreign currency ratings for BDO,
BPI, Metrobank and state-run Land Bank of the Philippines
following its move to raised the sovereign
rating.
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
Moody's has upgraded the local currency issuer rating and
foreign currency bond rating of Philippine Long Distance
Telephone to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable.
MARKET NEWS
> Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday
> TREASURIES-Prices gain in safety buying
> Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears
> Gold down on economic worry,volume light due to storm
> US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Moody's upgrades Philippine ratings
> Philippine peso up after Moody's upgrade
> Meralco 9-mth net profit rises 37 pct on yr
> SM Prime Q3 net profit jumps 16 pct on yr
> Arroyo enters no plea in plunder case
> China snubs SE Asia push for S.China Sea deal
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)