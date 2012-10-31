MANILA, Oct 31 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.62 -0 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7312 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1711.55 0.16 2.670
US CRUDE 85.69 0.01 0.010
DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. to reopen Wednesday; modest gains for
other markets [ MKTS/GLOB]
SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record
close
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold
joint analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results,
Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL BREWERY INC
San Miguel Brewery, the flagship of conglomerate San Miguel
Corp, said it had made a request to the Philippine Stock
Exchange for an extension of at least six months to comply with
the minimum public ownership requirement. To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/zus63t.
- PHILEX MINING CORP
The Philippines' biggest gold and copper miner said it had a
net loss of 1.57 million pesos ($38,100) in the third quarter
due to the closure of its Padcal mine. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/vuv63t.
- ABOITIZ POWER CORP
The power producer said its net income in the third quarter
grew 10 percent from a year earlier, with the strong peso
resulting in a non-recurring gain. To view the disclosure, click
on link.reuters.com/wuv63t.
- ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC
The conglomerate said its net income in the third quarter
rose 7 percent from a year earlier. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/xuv63t.
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)