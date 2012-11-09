MANILA, Nov 9 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1377.51 -1.22 -17.020
USD/JPY 79.47 0.03 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6182 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1734.27 0.25 4.280
US CRUDE 85.07 -0.02 -0.020
DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94 -121.41
ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86 -1.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data
for September and t hird quarter inflation report
- Globe Telecom Inc holds analysts' briefing to discuss Q3
financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero
Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30
a.m. [0130 GMT]
- Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q3
financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala Tower
1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
- Century Properties Group Inc holds analysts' briefing on
Q3 operating and financial results, Acqua Information Center,
6/F, Pacific Star Building, Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue corner Makati
Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [1600 GMT]
- UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Joy Ngozi
Ezeilo, to report on fact-finding mission to the Philippines,
Rooms 526-527, St. La Salle Hall, Yuchengco Institute for
Advanced Studies, Podium 4, Yuchengco Tower II, Level 5, RCBC
Plaza, 6819 Ayala Ave cor Gil Puyat, Makati City, 11:30 a.m.
[0330 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
The Philippines' largest diversified conglomerate said its
packaging business unit has entered into a partnership with
Poland-based packaging firm Can Pack Group.
- GLOBE TELECOM INC
Globe, the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications
firm owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, said its net income
in the first nine months fell 15 percent from a year earlier.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei extends falls into 5th day on US fiscal woes
> Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff
> Euro hits two-mth low vs dlr after ECB holds on rates
> Gold hits 3-wk high as longs return on Obama victory
> Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines sells 10-yr peso global bond at par
> POLL-More bullish on Philippine peso
> SM Q3 profit up 16 pct,consumer spending strong
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)