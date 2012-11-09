MANILA, Nov 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1377.51 -1.22 -17.020 USD/JPY 79.47 0.03 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6182 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1734.27 0.25 4.280 US CRUDE 85.07 -0.02 -0.020 DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94 -121.41 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86 -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries, European uncertainty [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation stocks weak WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data for September and t hird quarter inflation report - Globe Telecom Inc holds analysts' briefing to discuss Q3 financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] - Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Century Properties Group Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q3 operating and financial results, Acqua Information Center, 6/F, Pacific Star Building, Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [1600 GMT] - UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, to report on fact-finding mission to the Philippines, Rooms 526-527, St. La Salle Hall, Yuchengco Institute for Advanced Studies, Podium 4, Yuchengco Tower II, Level 5, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Ave cor Gil Puyat, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippines' largest diversified conglomerate said its packaging business unit has entered into a partnership with Poland-based packaging firm Can Pack Group. - GLOBE TELECOM INC Globe, the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, said its net income in the first nine months fell 15 percent from a year earlier. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei extends falls into 5th day on US fiscal woes > Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff > Euro hits two-mth low vs dlr after ECB holds on rates > Gold hits 3-wk high as longs return on Obama victory > Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines sells 10-yr peso global bond at par > POLL-More bullish on Philippine peso > SM Q3 profit up 16 pct,consumer spending strong ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)