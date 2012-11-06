MANILA, Nov 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 80.20 -0.10 -0.08 US 10YR 1.69 0.72 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09 1.46 US CRUDE 85.72 0.08 0.07 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85 1.02 FTSE 100 5839.06 -0.50 -29.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US election SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Statistics office to release October inflation data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co to release Q3 financial and operating results; press conference at PLDT conference room, Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Bureau of Treasury holds 5-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS - San Miguel Pure Foods, a unit of the Philippines' largest diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has started pre-marketing an up to $200 million stock offering, IFR reported on Monday. The sale of existing shares is aimed at meeting a minimum float requirement. - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO (PLDT) - Fitch Ratings said it has affirmed PLDT's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'BBB-' and 'A-' respectively, with a stable outlook. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as investors avoid risk before U.S. election > Wall St rises in thin trade day before U.S. election > Prices up before U.S. vote; Greece worries mount > Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA eares > Gold rises on short-covering, U.S. election eyed > Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > SeaOil fuel buys to increase by 20 pct in 2013 > Keppel's overseas units win S$160 mln in contracts > Foreigners buy Philippines shares in latest week ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 41.24 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)