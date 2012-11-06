MANILA, Nov 6 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 80.20 -0.10 -0.08
US 10YR 1.69 0.72 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09 1.46
US CRUDE 85.72 0.08 0.07
DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15 19.28
ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85 1.02
FTSE 100 5839.06 -0.50 -29.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US
election
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Statistics office to release October inflation data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co to release Q3
financial and operating results; press conference at PLDT
conference room, Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City, 1:00
p.m. [0500 GMT]
- Bureau of Treasury holds 5-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS
- San Miguel Pure Foods, a unit of the Philippines'
largest diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has started
pre-marketing an up to $200 million stock offering, IFR reported
on Monday. The sale of existing shares is aimed at meeting a
minimum float requirement.
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO (PLDT)
- Fitch Ratings said it has affirmed PLDT's long-term
foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'BBB-' and
'A-' respectively, with a stable outlook.
($1 = 41.24 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)