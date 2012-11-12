MANILA, Nov 12 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.85 0.17 2.34 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.61 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1734.15 0.19 3.24 US CRUDE 85.99 -0.09 -0.08 DOW JONES 12815.39 0.03 4.07 ASIA ADRS 119.18 0.37 0.44 FTSE 100 5769.68 -0.11 -6.37 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks lead losses on the week WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 a.m. [0500 GMT] - Bank of the Philippine Islands' awarding ceremonies for the 2012 Ten Outstanding Expat Pinoy Children, Club 1851, 20F, BPI Head Office, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Central bank to release data on foreign direct investments for August - San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc holds presentation on possible share sale, Quezon C Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILEX MINING CORP The country's top miner said it had executed a 2.1 billion peso ($51 million) term loan facility agreement with an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Co Ltd as lender. Proceeds will be used for capital expenditures of its Padcal mine and Silangan project. For the company's disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/ser83t. - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP The mid-sized lender said net income grew 17 percent to 4.8 billion pesos ($117 million) in the first nine months. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fyv83t. MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.64 pct > Wall St ends higher, but investors still weary > Treasuries rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails > Euro rises as Greece approves budget law > Gold posts weekly gain on US fiscal crisis concern > Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitters REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Sept M3 rises 7.5 pct y/y; loan growth slows > Peso global bond attracts strong demand > CNOOC finds "big" gas field in S. China Sea > Key political risks to watch in the Philippines ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)