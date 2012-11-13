MANILA, Nov 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.61 0.16 0.13
US 10YR 1.61 0.11 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1725.90 -0.11 -1.84
US CRUDE 85.42 -0.18 -0.15
DOW JONES 12815.08 0.00 -0.31
ASIA ADRS 118.92 -0.22 -0.26
FTSE 100 5767.27 -0.04 -2.41
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St near flat in holiday trade; euro near
2-mo lows
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia hits 6-week low; global woes weigh
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS, SAN MIGUEL CORP
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will sell up to 7.5
billion pesos ($183 million) worth of secondary shares in its
food unit at a steep discount to the current market price to
raise San Miguel Pure Foods' public
float.
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Statistics office to release September exports data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and
operating results, South Room, 25/F Tower One Ayala Triangle,
Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
($1 = 41.08 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)