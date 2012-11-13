MANILA, Nov 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.61 0.16 0.13 US 10YR 1.61 0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1725.90 -0.11 -1.84 US CRUDE 85.42 -0.18 -0.15 DOW JONES 12815.08 0.00 -0.31 ASIA ADRS 118.92 -0.22 -0.26 FTSE 100 5767.27 -0.04 -2.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St near flat in holiday trade; euro near 2-mo lows SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia hits 6-week low; global woes weigh STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS, SAN MIGUEL CORP Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will sell up to 7.5 billion pesos ($183 million) worth of secondary shares in its food unit at a steep discount to the current market price to raise San Miguel Pure Foods' public float. WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Statistics office to release September exports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, South Room, 25/F Tower One Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up after six days of declines > Fiscal cliff' standoff keeps Wall Street subdued > Euro near 2-month low as Greece deal up in the air > Gold falls as euro zone worries trigger selling > Oil dips, 'fiscal cliff' outweighs geopolitical tension REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila to sell 10.5-yr $500 mln bonds in local mkt > Philippines' Petron swings to profit in Q3 vs Q2 > Philippine 91-day T-bill rate falls record low > Philippine 182-day T-bill rate drops to 0.45 pct > Philippine 364-day T-bill rate falls to 0.68 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 41.08 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)