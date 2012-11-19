MANILA, Nov 19 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1359.88 0.48 6.550
USD/JPY 81.47 0.26 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5995 -- 0.015
SPOT GOLD 1717.41 0.23 3.920
US CRUDE 87.65 0.84 0.730
DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37 45.93
ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18 1.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on positive US tone, yen
slips
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand recovers; others mixed as global
concerns weigh
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for
October
STOCK TO WATCH
- PHILEX MINING CORP
The country's biggest gold and copper miner said it had
completed the first stage of the rehabilitation of a tailings
pond at its Padcal mine. It also said parent First Pacific Co
Ltd had agreed to provide it a loan facility of up to
$200 million to fund the cleanup. For the company's statement,
click on link.reuters.com/caz93t.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei jumps to 2-mth high on new govt expectations
> Washington's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day
> Bonds rise on U.S. budget talks, Israel worries
> Yen steadier after hammering, still fragile
> Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears
> Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> SEA calls for talks with China on sea dispute
> IMF chief sees Philippine growth around 5 pct
> IMF: Greek deal should be rooted in reality
> Manila concludes $1.5 bln global bond buy back
> IMF's Lagarde says important for euro zone to forge deal on
Greece
> Philippine payments give U.S. casino regulators new focus in
Wynn-Okada feud
> Law firm withdraws from Okada camp in Wynn legal brawl
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)