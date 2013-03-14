Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
MANILA, March 14 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1554.52 0.13 2.04 USD/JPY 96.05 -0.04 -0.04 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.02 0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1588.70 0.09 1.41 US CRUDE 92.29 -0.25 -0.23 DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares steady SE Asia Stocks-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late buying WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting. Announcement due at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Maybank holds economic briefing, Taps, Genting Club, 3/F Maxims Hotel Resorts World Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Media tour of Solaire casino, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - BELLE CORP, MELCO CROWN (PHILIPPINES) RESORTS CORP Belle said it had sealed a deal with Melco Crown to operate an integrated casino, hotel, retail and entertainment complex in Belle's property near Manila Bay. To view the statement, click on . MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses > Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day > TREASURIES-US prices slip on stronger Feb retail sales > Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat data > Gold falls on optimism over US economic improvement > Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Singapore tightens grip on Asian derivatives mkt ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
LONDON Joe Root shrugged off a calf injury to hit a superb unbeaten 133 and lead England to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening Champions Trophy game at The Oval on Thursday.