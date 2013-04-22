(Updates to remove cancelled Asia United Bank item from diary) MANILA, April 22 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1555.25 0.88 13.64 USD/JPY 99.74 -0.03 -0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.72 0.80 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1404.81 0.07 0.96 US CRUDE 88.01 0.00 0.00 DOW JONES 14547.51 0.07 10.37 ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.29 1.76 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil rebound after week's big sell-off SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high, Thailand up on strong earnings WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Manila Electric Co to hold press briefing to discuss first quarter financial and operating results, Quezon City Room of Meralco Lighthouse, 14/F Lopez Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas, Pasig, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] - Central bank to release non-performing loans data for December - Belle Corp to hold annual stockholders' meeting, Visayas Ballroom, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, CCP Complex, Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Sinophil Corp to hold annual stockholders' meeting, SMX Convention Center, Seashell Lane, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] - Cebu Property Ventures & Development Corp, Sinulog Ballrooms 1 and 2, City Sports Club Cebu, Cebu City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Nikkei vaults to nearly 5-yr high as yen softens > Wall St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week since Nov > TREASURIES-Prices dip as investors buy stocks > Yen bears calling the shots, USD/JPY takes aims at 100 > Gold posts 5 pct weekly loss, outlook seen volatile > Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila posts $452 mln BOP surplus in March > BDO Q1 net profit more than triples > SMC raises $800 mln in largest bond issue > Philippine peso up despite c.bank move > Commodities slump sends slow ripples through world economy ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)