MANILA, April 24 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1578.78 1.04 16.28
USD/JPY 99.73 0.27 0.27
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7048 0.00 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1418.86 0.47 6.62
US CRUDE 89.41 0.26 0.23
DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05 152.29
ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59 0.82
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares seen rising, weak data
pressures euro
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats; region wary of global
growth prospects
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- SM Development Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting,
3/F Function Hall I, SMX Convention Center, Seashell Drive, J.W.
Diokno Boulevard, Mall of Asia, Pasay City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
- Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp holds
annual stockholders' meeting, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong
City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]
STOCK TO WATCH
- MELCO CROWN PHILIPPINES RESORTS CORP
The casino operator said it would launch its follow-on offer
of 1 billion shares this week. To view the disclosure, click on
(link.reuters.com/duv57t).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei scales near 5-yr highs on weak yen, US earnings
> Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop
> Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet
> Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data
> Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows
> Oil above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Asia United Bank plans $236 mln IPO in May
> Travellers hire five banks for Philippines IPO
> 3-yr T-bond coupon at record low 1.625 pct
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)