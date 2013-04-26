April 26 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1585.16 0.40 6.37 USD/JPY 99.35 0.10 0.10 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.71 -0.12 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1471.65 0.32 4.66 US CRUDE 93.25 -0.42 -0.39 DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17 24.50 ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29 1.81 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds fall SE Asia Stocks-Most up as investors cheer earnings WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Asia United Bank holds investors' briefing for its IPO, Isla Ballroom 2, Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCK TO WATCH - SM INVESTMENTS CORP The Philippines' most valuable conglomerate posted a 22 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 7.4 billion pesos ($180 million), driven by higher earnings from its banking, mall and property businesses. To view the disclosures, click on (link.reuters.com/naq67t) (link.reuters.com/paq67t) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens up 0.38 pct > Wall St gains on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle > Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices > Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data > Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June > Oil up on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium under $10 REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank cuts SDA rate again to keep peso in check > Imports down for second month in a row in Feb > SE Asia to reach out to China on sea disputes ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)