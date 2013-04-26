April 26 Following is a list of company-related
and market news that could affect the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1585.16 0.40 6.37
USD/JPY 99.35 0.10 0.10
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.71 -0.12 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1471.65 0.32 4.66
US CRUDE 93.25 -0.42 -0.39
DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17 24.50
ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29 1.81
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds
fall
SE Asia Stocks-Most up as investors cheer earnings
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Asia United Bank holds investors' briefing for its IPO,
Isla Ballroom 2, Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 3:00
p.m. [0700 GMT]
STOCK TO WATCH
- SM INVESTMENTS CORP
The Philippines' most valuable conglomerate posted a 22
percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 7.4 billion
pesos ($180 million), driven by higher earnings from its
banking, mall and property businesses. To view the disclosures,
click on (link.reuters.com/naq67t)
(link.reuters.com/paq67t)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens up 0.38 pct
> Wall St gains on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle
> Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices
> Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data
> Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June
> Oil up on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium under $10
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank cuts SDA rate again to keep peso in check
> Imports down for second month in a row in Feb
> SE Asia to reach out to China on sea disputes
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)