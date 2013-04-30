April 30 Following is a list of company-related
and market news that could affect the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0005 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1593.61 0.72 11.37
USD/JPY 97.93 0.18 0.18
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.67 0.19 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1472.64 -0.21 -3.15
US CRUDE 94.36 -0.15 -0.14
DOW JONES 14818.75 0.72 106.20
ASIA ADRS 143.23 1.05 1.48
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P
500 at record
SE Asia Stocks-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philex Mining Corp holds a special meeting of shareholders
to approve 12.3-billion-peso stock rights offer, Crowne Plaza
Galleria Manila, Ortigas Avenue corner ADB Avenue, Ortigas
Center, Quezon City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
- Citystate Savings Bank holds annual stockholders' meeting,
20/F Citystate Centre Building, 709 Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Department of Finance to release March budget data.
- Central bank to release banks' outstanding loans and M3
data for March.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC
The Philippines' second-biggest retailer said its
first-quarter more than doubled to 962 million pesos from a year
earlier on higher sales. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/ref77t)
- RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP
The lender said IFC Capitalization (Equity) Fund L.P.
subscribed to 71.15 million shares, representing 5.6 percent of
the bank, at 58 pesos per share on Monday. (link.reuters.com/tef77t)
