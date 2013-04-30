April 30 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0005 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1593.61 0.72 11.37 USD/JPY 97.93 0.18 0.18 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.67 0.19 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1472.64 -0.21 -3.15 US CRUDE 94.36 -0.15 -0.14 DOW JONES 14818.75 0.72 106.20 ASIA ADRS 143.23 1.05 1.48 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P 500 at record SE Asia Stocks-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philex Mining Corp holds a special meeting of shareholders to approve 12.3-billion-peso stock rights offer, Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Avenue corner ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Quezon City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - Citystate Savings Bank holds annual stockholders' meeting, 20/F Citystate Centre Building, 709 Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Department of Finance to release March budget data. - Central bank to release banks' outstanding loans and M3 data for March. STOCKS TO WATCH - PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC The Philippines' second-biggest retailer said its first-quarter more than doubled to 962 million pesos from a year earlier on higher sales. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/ref77t) - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP The lender said IFC Capitalization (Equity) Fund L.P. subscribed to 71.15 million shares, representing 5.6 percent of the bank, at 58 pesos per share on Monday. (link.reuters.com/tef77t) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips but still heads for best April in 20 years > S&P 500 closes at record, led by energy, tech shares > Bonds firm as Fed meeting, payrolls data in focus > Dollar subdued as low inflation alters Fed calculus > Gold up on cenbank stimulus hopes, eyes Fed meeting > Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > IMF flags risks of asset bubbles, middle income trap in Asia > Central bank sees April inflation at 2.2-3.1 pct y/y > OceanaGold reports 1st-qtr gold production of 67,463 ounces ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)