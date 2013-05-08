UPDATE 1-Japan's factory output growth hits 6-yr high in April on solid exports
MANILA, May 8 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1625.96 0.52 8.46 USD/JPY 98.86 -0.11 -0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.78 -0.12 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1447.34 -0.32 -4.65 US CRUDE 95.40 -0.23 -0.22 DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58 87.31 ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36 0.52 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record; focus on China data SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET index hits 1,600 WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Globe Telecom Inc holds analysts' briefing on its Q1 financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] - First Gen Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, The Rockwell Tent, Plaza Garden, Rockwell Center, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds media briefing on its Q1 financial and operating results, MPIC Boardroom, 10/F MGO Bldg., Legazpi corner Dela Rosa Streets, Makati City, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT]; analyst briefing at 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT], press conference room, Mezzanine of PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City - Ayala Land Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q1 financial and operating results, Romulo Lounge, 25/F of Tower One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS CO, SAN MIGUEL CORP San Miguel Pure Foods, a unit of the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate San Miguel, reported a 25 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly profit on higher sales. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/zum87t). - GLOBE TELECOM INC The Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm, which is controlled by local conglomerate Ayala Corp, reported a 76 percent drop in quarterly profit. - ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP The power producer post flat earnings for the first quarter. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/dym87t). - PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK The lender said it would exercise its call option on its 6-billion-peso unsecured subordinated notes due on June 19. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/bar87t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs to new 5-yr high on US stocks, German data > Dow ends above 15,000 for first time, S&P at record > TREASURIES-Prices dip but range bound in new debt supply > Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment > Gold down over 1 pct as ETF outflows continue > Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > April forex reserves slip as gold prices drop > PLDT sees 2.7 pct growth in 2013 core profit > Cosco Capital plans up to $500 mln offering > April CPI at 13-mth low, SDA rate cut seen ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
