MANILA, May 29 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1660.06 0.63 10.46 USD/JPY 102.36 0.00 0.00 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.16 -0.41 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1382.62 0.17 2.37 US CRUDE 94.75 -0.27 -0.26 DOW JONES 15409.39 0.69 106.29 ASIA ADRS 140.59 0.57 0.80 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rally underpins Asian shares SE Asia Stocks-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai stocks WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Transportation and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya speaks to Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Ballroom 1, Mandarin Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Rockwell Land Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, The Rockwell Tent, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Basic Energy Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila Golf and Country Club, Harvard Road, Forbes Park, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - ABS-CBN CORP, GLOBE TELECOM INC Media conglomerate ABS-CBN said it had signed a network sharing agreement with Globe, the Philippines' second-ranked telecom firm. To view the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/map48t). - CEBU AIR INC CIMB favours defensive Southeast Asian aviation stocks in the present environment of weak global growth, naming low cost carrier Cebu Air, AirAsia Bhd and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd among its top picks. - PHILEX MINING CORP The Philippine gold and copper miner said state-owned National Power Corp was demanding payment of 6.42 billion pesos ($153 million) or the removal of 13.5 million cubic meters of mine wastes deposited from its reservoir. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/fys48t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.3 pct, recovering from recent beating > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St > TREASURIES-Yields jump to highest levels in a year > Dollar rises on talk of Fed unwinding stimulus > Gold down 1 pct as strong US data dents safe havens > Oil rises more than $1 on equities, M. East tension REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines may halt some sugar exports to US > First Gen Corp drops after report of fire > S.China Sea tension mounts near shipwreck