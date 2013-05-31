MANILA, May 31 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1654.41 0.37 6.05
USD/JPY 101.02 0.30 0.30
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.11 -0.25 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1413.96 0.05 0.71
US CRUDE 93.48 -0.14 -0.13
DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14 21.73
ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56 0.78
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data
see QE staying on
SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst
drop since Sept 2011
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data
for April
- Omico Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Dasmarinas
Function Room, Makati Sports Club, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- SPC Power Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila
Polo Club, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- COSCO CAPITAL INC, PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC
Cosco Capital priced its follow-on share offer at 10.50
pesos per share, the low end of the range, representing a 30
percent discount. To view the disclosure and a related story,
click on (link.reuters.com/zuh58t) and.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1.5 pct as Fed stimulus concerns ease
> Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain
> Treasuries near flat as investors weigh Fed's course
> Dollar slides as soft data offsets Fed taper talk
> Gold hits 2-wk high as US data quells Fed taper talk
> Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy, Fed
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' surprisingly strong Q1 growth eclipses China
> Peso bounces off 11-month low on surprisingly strong GDP
> Philippine c.bank sees inflation staying manageable
> US genetically modified wheat stokes fears
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)