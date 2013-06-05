MANILA, June 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.38 -0.55 -9.040 USD/JPY 100.28 0.28 0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1498 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1398.36 -0.05 -0.680 US CRUDE 93.72 0.44 0.410 DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50 -76.49 ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32 1.80 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks buck global trend, close down; dollar firms

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- National Statistics Office to release May CPI data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- CBRE Mid-year property market briefing, Makati B, Makati Shangri-la, 11:00 am to 1 pm [0300 to 0500 GMT]

- Day 1 of the 10th Philippine Semiconductor and electronics convention and exhibition, SMX Convention Center.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO

San Miguel said in a disclosure it was considering alternatives to a possible sale of its estimated 32.8 percent stake in Manila Electric Co through a strategic sale or a capital markets transaction.

For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/bag68t)

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)