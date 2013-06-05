BRIEF-Broo Ltd announces acquisition of Sorrento hospitality venue
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
MANILA, June 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.38 -0.55 -9.040 USD/JPY 100.28 0.28 0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1498 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1398.36 -0.05 -0.680 US CRUDE 93.72 0.44 0.410 DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50 -76.49 ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32 1.80 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks buck global trend, close down; dollar firms
SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- National Statistics Office to release May CPI data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- CBRE Mid-year property market briefing, Makati B, Makati Shangri-la, 11:00 am to 1 pm [0300 to 0500 GMT]
- Day 1 of the 10th Philippine Semiconductor and electronics convention and exhibition, SMX Convention Center.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO
San Miguel said in a disclosure it was considering alternatives to a possible sale of its estimated 32.8 percent stake in Manila Electric Co through a strategic sale or a capital markets transaction.
For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/bag68t)
MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up at open as weaker yen offsets Wall St losses > Wall St ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus > Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data > Dollar edges higher before jobs test > Gold edges lower on India demand concerns > Brent oil up 1 pct on South Korea import rebate rumor
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Temasek raises stake in Philippine casino firm > BUZZ-USD/PHP underpinned by weak stocks, bonds sentiment
