MANILA, June 20 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1628.92 -1.39 -22.89 USD/JPY 96.29 -0.18 -0.17 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.35 -0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1339.20 -0.85 -11.49 US CRUDE 97.40 -0.86 -0.84 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35 -206.04 ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61 -2.19 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for fall, China data eyed SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - First Metro Pacific Corp holds news conference on mid-year edition of its 2013 Economic Outlook, Penthouse GT Tower, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - International Conference on Deposit Insurance themed "Finance Inclusion: Challenges and Issues for the Deposit Insurer," Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. [0000-0930 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, BDO UNIBANK INC Conglomerate Metro Pacific said it had sealed a 10-year term loan deal of 6.5 billion pesos ($150 million) with BDO, the country's largest lender, for debt refinancing. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/cam98t). - LT GROUP INC The conglomerate's liquor unit, Tanduay Distillers Inc, has picked a marketing consulting company to help with its entry into the U.S. market. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/dam98t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as Fed signals possible stimulus rollback > Wall St drops after Bernanke hints at slowing stimulus > Treasuries jump as Bernanke signals less bond buying > Dollar shines as U.S. yields jump on Fed stance > Gold hits 1-mth low on reduced stimulus talk > Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > FinMin: FX volatility a bigger concern > Robinsons Retail plans up to $924 mln IPO > Economy strong enough to withstand shocks > BOP surplus at 3-mth low in May of $75 mln > Asia business sentiment rises in Q2 > ANZ proposes to offshore up to 600 jobs > Nickel price to weaken further > Race is on for SE Asia's tech breakthrough ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)