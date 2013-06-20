MANILA, June 20 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1628.92 -1.39 -22.89
USD/JPY 96.29 -0.18 -0.17
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.35 -0.02 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1339.20 -0.85 -11.49
US CRUDE 97.40 -0.86 -0.84
DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35 -206.04
ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61 -2.19
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for fall, China data eyed
SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off
high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- First Metro Pacific Corp holds news conference on mid-year
edition of its 2013 Economic Outlook, Penthouse GT Tower, Makati
City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- International Conference on Deposit Insurance themed
"Finance Inclusion: Challenges and Issues for the Deposit
Insurer," Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
[0000-0930 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, BDO UNIBANK INC
Conglomerate Metro Pacific said it had sealed a 10-year term
loan deal of 6.5 billion pesos ($150 million) with BDO, the
country's largest lender, for debt refinancing. For the
disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/cam98t).
- LT GROUP INC
The conglomerate's liquor unit, Tanduay Distillers Inc, has
picked a marketing consulting company to help with its entry
into the U.S. market. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/dam98t).
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)