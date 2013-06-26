MANILA, June 26 Following is a list of company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1588.03 0.95 14.94
USD/JPY 98.04 0.25 0.24
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.60 -0.43 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1276.14 -0.05 -0.60
US CRUDE 94.99 -0.35 -0.33
DOW JONES 14760.31 0.69 100.75
ASIA ADRS 130.35 1.60 2.05
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound on PBOC reassurances, US data
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some recovery
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Asian Development Bank holds its 8th Asia Clean Energy Forum, ADB
Headquarters, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon [0100-0400 GMT]
- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor
Amando Tetangco are guest speakers at the 2nd Philippines Financial Market
Forum, InterContinental Manila, Makati City
- Philex Mining Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Crowne Plaza
Galleria Manila, Ortigas Center, Quezon City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
- Megawide Construction Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Sofitel
Philippine Plaza Manila, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP
PAL Holdings, owner of Philippine Airlines and partly owned by conglomerate
San Miguel, has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission
for an increase in authorised capital as it seeks to comply with the stock
exchange's minimum public ownership requirement. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/zaq29t).
