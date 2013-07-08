MANILA, July 8 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1631.89 1.02 16.48
USD/JPY JPY= 101.39 0.21 0.21
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.7362 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1224.79 0.12 1.48
US CRUDE CLc1 103.85 0.61 0.63
DOW JONES .DJI 15135.84 0.98 147.29
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 135.84 0.88 1.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, Japan shares rise on upbeat
U.S. jobs data
SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia, Thailand lag on week
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- 11th Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards, Executive Business
Lounge, BSP Complex, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
STOCK TO WATCH
- SM INVESTMENTS CORP
The $300 million five-year term loan for Philippine
conglomerate SM Group's holding company SM Investments Corp is
expected to launch this week, Basis Point sources said.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to rise after US jobs data buoy Wall St
> Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy
> TREASURIES-Yields jump as jobs data stoke Fed fears
> Dollar builds on broad gains on strong US jobs data
> Gold drops on strong US jobs growth, stimulus fears
> Oil jumps $2 on Egypt, US data
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> June forex reserves at 10-month low
> C.bank further relaxes forex rules, allows more outflows
> Philippine economy can support peso at 41-43/dlr levels
> inflation picks up pace in June, highest in 3 months
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)