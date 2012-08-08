MANILA, Aug 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1401.35 0.51 7.12 USD/JPY 78.63 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 1.62 -0.72 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1609.54 -0.07 -1.14 US CRUDE 93.27 -0.43 -0.40 DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39 51.09 ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80 0.96 FTSE 100 5841.24 0.56 32.47 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares at 3-mth high, oil rises on policy hopes SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to Indonesia, Malaysia STOCKS TO WATCH -- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO - The country's most valuable listed company posted a sharper-than-expected 11 percent drop in second-quarter net profit as a nearly saturated mobile phone market crimped revenue growth and rising competition ate into margins. -- GLOBE TELECOM - The country's second largest phone firm said its net income fell 10 percent in the first half from a year earlier. WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release money supply, bank lending data for June - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold analysts' briefing for its H1 financial and operating results, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1.4 pct on hopes of Fed, ECB stimulus > S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists > U.S. bond prices slide, investors hope for policy move > Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market > Gold flat, volume low; investors eyes central banks > Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Monsoon rains swamp Manila, markets shut > Aquino crosses one hurdle in contraceptive bill ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com