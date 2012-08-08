MANILA, Aug 8 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1401.35 0.51 7.12
USD/JPY 78.63 0.08 0.06
US 10YR 1.62 -0.72 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1609.54 -0.07 -1.14
US CRUDE 93.27 -0.43 -0.40
DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39 51.09
ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80 0.96
FTSE 100 5841.24 0.56 32.47
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares at 3-mth high, oil rises on policy
hopes
SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
- The country's most valuable listed company posted a
sharper-than-expected 11 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit as a nearly saturated mobile phone market crimped revenue
growth and rising competition ate into margins.
-- GLOBE TELECOM
- The country's second largest phone firm said its net
income fell 10 percent in the first half from a year earlier.
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release money supply, bank lending data
for June
- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power
Corp hold analysts' briefing for its H1 financial and
operating results, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on
Q2 financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala
Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
