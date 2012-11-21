MANILA, Nov 21 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1387.81 0.07 0.92
USD/JPY 81.81 0.18 0.15
US 10YR 1.66 -0.33 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1726.69 -0.08 -1.35
US CRUDE 87.31 0.65 0.56
DOW JONES 12788.51 -0.06 -7.45
ASIA ADRS 119.76 -0.65 -0.78
FTSE 100 5748.10 0.18 10.44
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, oil slips on Gaza cease-fire
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record high; U.S. fiscal hopes
help
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Biodiversity forum with Vice President Jejomar Binay and
Environment Secretary Ramon Paje, Crowne Plaza Galleria, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Misys holds news conference with Bret Bolin, CEO, and
Craig Bennet, Director of Sales, Asia Pacific to discuss Misys'
growing business in Asia, 8/F, Zuellig Building, Makati Ave.
corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
[0330-0430 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate has priced a
secondary share offer of up to 25 million shares in unit San
Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc at the low end of its
indicative range and at a steep discount to market
price.
- NICKEL ASIA CORP
The Philippines' largest nickel miner said the cost of
building the country's second nickel processing plant, due to be
completed next year, will rise 22 percent to $1.59 billion,
swelled by higher material prices and changes in specifications.
- GLOBE TELECOM INC
The country's No. 2 telecoms firm said it was extending the
early tender date of its previously announced tender offer to
purchase for cash any and all of the 13.5 percent senior notes
originally due 2006 issued by Bayan Telecommunications Inc. For
Globe's disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/duk24t.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens up 0.78 pct
> Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day stocks rally
> TREASURIES-Prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply
> Yen hits 7-month low, euro helped by Greece hopes
> Gold down on Gaza ceasefire hope, Bernanke comments
> Oil drops as Gaza truce seen; losses pared on API data
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Senate approves higher cigarettes, alcohol taxes
> Manila looking to cut 2013 global bond sales
> 7-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 3.875 pct
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)