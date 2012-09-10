MANILA, Sept 10 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1437.92 0.4 5.800
USD/JPY 78.22 -0.03 -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1735.24 -0.04 -0.650
US CRUDE 96.3 -0.12 -0.120
DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11 14.64
ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57 1.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3
eyed [ MKTS/GLOB]
SE Asia Stocks-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly
gain in 2 mths
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data
for June
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA CORP, ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC
Ayala Corp, one of the country's biggest conglomerates, said
it had forged an exclusive strategic partnership with
conglomerate Aboitiz to bid for the $240 million Mactan-Cebu
International Airport redevelopment project. To view the full
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/bes52t
- METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO
Metrobank said it had obtained central bank approval for the
early redemption of its 8.5 billion pesos ($204 million)worth of
10-year lower Tier 2 notes issued in 2007. To view the full
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qas52t
($1 = 41.68 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)