MANILA, Sept 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1437.92 0.4 5.800 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.03 -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1735.24 -0.04 -0.650 US CRUDE 96.3 -0.12 -0.120 DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11 14.64 ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57 1.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3 eyed [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly gain in 2 mths WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for June STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA CORP, ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC Ayala Corp, one of the country's biggest conglomerates, said it had forged an exclusive strategic partnership with conglomerate Aboitiz to bid for the $240 million Mactan-Cebu International Airport redevelopment project. To view the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/bes52t - METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO Metrobank said it had obtained central bank approval for the early redemption of its 8.5 billion pesos ($204 million)worth of 10-year lower Tier 2 notes issued in 2007. To view the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qas52t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen stuck in range; caution before Fed > Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed > TREASURIES-Prices gain as jobs data raises QE3 hopes > Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed > Gold up 2 pct; US jobs data feeds Fed easing hopes > Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank seen on hold on Sept 13; cut by yr-end > Philippines' NPL ratio at new low in June > End-Aug forex reserves at fresh high > Asia-Pacific nations ret over economy ($1 = 41.68 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)