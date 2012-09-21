MANILA, Sept 21 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05 -0.790
USD/JPY 78.2 -0.04 -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7666 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1768.46 0.13 2.370
US CRUDE 92.8 0.41 0.380
DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14 18.97
ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08 -1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tick lower but rebound off lows
SE Asia Stocks-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week
low
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release second quarter balance of payments
report and second quarter external debt data
- Management Association of the Philippines holds general
membership meeting with Public Works and Highways Secretary
Rogelio Singson as speaker, Rigodon Ballroom of The Peninsula
Manila, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. [0330-0600 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA CORP, A BROWN COMPANY INC
The conglomerate said its AC Energy Holdings Inc unit has
executed a memorandum of agreement with A Brown, Palm Thermal
Consolidated Holdings Corp, Palm Concepcion Power Corp and Panay
Consolidated Land Holdings Corp for the construction and
operation of a 135-megawatt power facility in central Iloilo
province. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fus72t
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)