MANILA, Sept 24
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01 -0.110
USD/JPY 78.06 -0.13 -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7562 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1769.75 -0.71 -12.670
US CRUDE 92.78 -0.12 -0.110
DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13 -17.46
ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil
up
SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philippine Estates Corp holds annual
stockholders' meeting, 6/F One Corporate Center, Dona Julia
Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas, Pasig City, 3:30
p.m. [0700 GMT]
- Tanduay Holdings Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting, Kachina Room, Century Park Hotel, Malate, Manila, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras leads Ceremonial
Switch On and Turnover of LED Traffic Lights in 159 Metro Manila
intersections, Grand Ballroom of InterContinental Hotel Manila,
2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern
> Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week
> TREASURIES-Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk
> Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed
> Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high
> Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine mining at policy crossroads
> Philippines close to landmark peace deal
> US allots 2013 sugar import quotas
> Philex falls 6 pct on dim profit outlook
> China seeks to reassure SEAsia on sea dispute
