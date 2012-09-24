MANILA, Sept 24 Following is company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01 -0.110 USD/JPY 78.06 -0.13 -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7562 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1769.75 -0.71 -12.670 US CRUDE 92.78 -0.12 -0.110 DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13 -17.46 ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil up SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine Estates Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, 6/F One Corporate Center, Dona Julia Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas, Pasig City, 3:30 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Tanduay Holdings Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, Kachina Room, Century Park Hotel, Malate, Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras leads Ceremonial Switch On and Turnover of LED Traffic Lights in 159 Metro Manila intersections, Grand Ballroom of InterContinental Hotel Manila, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern > Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week > TREASURIES-Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk > Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed > Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high > Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine mining at policy crossroads > Philippines close to landmark peace deal > US allots 2013 sugar import quotas > Philex falls 6 pct on dim profit outlook > China seeks to reassure SEAsia on sea dispute ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)