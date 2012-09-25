Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1456.89 -0.22 -3.26 USD/JPY 77.85 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.72 0.18 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1765.86 0.13 2.21 US CRUDE 92.08 0.15 0.15 DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15 -20.55 ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51 -0.63 FTSE 100 5838.84 -0.24 -13.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Statistics Office to release July imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Bureau of Treasury holds 20-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - The Asian Development Bank launches its publication, "Pension Systems in East and Southeast Asia," Knowledge Hub, 1/F, ADB Headquarters, 10:45 a.m. [0245 GMT] - The Asset and the Fund Managers' Association of the Philippines holds The Philippine Capital Market Forum, Rizal Ballroom A, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT] - Coal Asia holds investors' briefing on upcoming IPO, Columbus Room, Discovery Suites, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - TANDUAY HOLDINGS The Philippines' Tanduay Holdings Inc said on Monday it will sell up to 3 billion new common shares in a two-tranche transaction that could raise around $880 million and widen its public float. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei weakens after German data, Caterpillar forecast > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data > Bond yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns > Euro steadies after dropping on German data, Spain > Gold falls on weak commodities, option expiry eyed > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)