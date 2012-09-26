MANILA, Sept 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.59 -1.05 -15.30 USD/JPY 77.73 -0.08 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6662 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1759.79 -0.01 -0.250 US CRUDE 90.88 -0.54 -0.490 DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75 -101.37 ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00 -1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares fall, euro down on Spain concerns SE Asia Stocks - Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from low WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Foreign Correspondents' Association of the Philippines holds forum with guest Cristino Panlilio, managing director of the Board of Investments, Mahogany Room, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - National Food Authority celebrates 40th anniversary, Food Development Center, FTI Compound, Taguig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCK TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, PAL HOLDINGS INC San Miguel, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, said it was considering building a new major airport in the country with its Philippine Airlines partner Lucio Tan. - BDO UNIBANK INC The Philippines' largest lender by assets plans to issue up to 5 billion pesos worth of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit to support its medium-term growth objectives and lengthen the maturity profile of its funding sources. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/teh82t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to below 9,000 > Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower > TREASURIES-Long-dated prices up as stocks rally stalls > Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar > Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration > Brent pares gain, U.S. crude drops more after API data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Imports dip in July, electronics weak > Philippines terminates rail project > 20-year T-bond coupon rate set at 5.75 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)