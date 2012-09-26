MANILA, Sept 26 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1441.59 -1.05 -15.30
USD/JPY 77.73 -0.08 -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6662 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1759.79 -0.01 -0.250
US CRUDE 90.88 -0.54 -0.490
DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75 -101.37
ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00 -1.22
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares fall, euro down on Spain concerns
SE Asia Stocks - Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from low
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Foreign Correspondents' Association of the Philippines
holds forum with guest Cristino Panlilio, managing director of
the Board of Investments, Mahogany Room, Mandarin Oriental
Hotel, Makati City 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- National Food Authority celebrates 40th anniversary, Food
Development Center, FTI Compound, Taguig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200
GMT]
STOCK TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP, PAL HOLDINGS INC
San Miguel, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate,
said it was considering building a new major airport in the
country with its Philippine Airlines partner Lucio Tan.
- BDO UNIBANK INC
The Philippines' largest lender by assets plans to issue up
to 5 billion pesos worth of long-term negotiable certificates of
deposit to support its medium-term growth objectives and
lengthen the maturity profile of its funding sources. To view
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/teh82t
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)