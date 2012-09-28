MANILA, Sept 28 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1447.15 0.96 13.830 USD/JPY 77.58 -0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1776.46 -0.05 -0.830 US CRUDE 92.16 0.34 0.310 DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54 72.46 ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95 2.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Listing of San Miguel Corp's 1.067 billion preferred shares, sold at 75 pesos each in a recent public offering, at the Philippine Stock Exchange - Central bank to release real estate loan data for June - Central bank to release 2011 international investment position data - United Paragon Mining Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Raja Function Room, The Legend Villas, #60 Pioneer corner Madison Streets, Mandaluyong City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - PAL Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Century Park Hotel, Malate, Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP The lender said it was looking to raise $200 million in Tier 1 capital via the sale of hybrid notes. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dat82t - PHILEX MINING CORP Shares in Philex, the Philippines' largest miner, hovered near a 17-month low on Thursday after the government slapped it with a $25 million fine for tailings leaks at its mine in northern Philippines. Philex said it would contest the penalty MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sees modest gain as Spain budget eases nerves > Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms > US Treasuries fall as Spain budget spurs risk taking > Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine > Gold up 1.5 pct on China stimulus talk, euro fears > Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plan REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Central bank sees Sept inflation at 3.4-4.3 pct > Manila cuts domestic debt issues in Q4 vs Q3 > POLL - Optimism on Asia FX weakens ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)