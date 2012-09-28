MANILA, Sept 28 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1447.15 0.96 13.830
USD/JPY 77.58 -0 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1776.46 -0.05 -0.830
US CRUDE 92.16 0.34 0.310
DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54 72.46
ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95 2.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Listing of San Miguel Corp's 1.067 billion preferred
shares, sold at 75 pesos each in a recent public offering, at
the Philippine Stock Exchange
- Central bank to release real estate loan data for June
- Central bank to release 2011 international investment
position data
- United Paragon Mining Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Raja Function Room, The Legend Villas, #60 Pioneer
corner Madison Streets, Mandaluyong City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- PAL Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Century Park Hotel, Malate, Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP
The lender said it was looking to raise $200 million in Tier
1 capital via the sale of hybrid notes. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/dat82t
- PHILEX MINING CORP
Shares in Philex, the Philippines' largest miner, hovered
near a 17-month low on Thursday after the government slapped it
with a $25 million fine for tailings leaks at its mine in
northern Philippines. Philex said it would contest the penalty
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei sees modest gain as Spain budget eases nerves
> Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms
> US Treasuries fall as Spain budget spurs risk taking
> Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine
> Gold up 1.5 pct on China stimulus talk, euro fears
> Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plan
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Central bank sees Sept inflation at 3.4-4.3 pct
> Manila cuts domestic debt issues in Q4 vs Q3
> POLL - Optimism on Asia FX weakens
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)