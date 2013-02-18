MANILA, Feb 18 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10 -1.59
USD/JPY 93.73 0.28 0.26
US 10YR 2.00 -0.07 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1614.41 0.33 5.35
US CRUDE 95.80 -0.06 -0.06
DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06 8.37
ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34 -0.46
FTSE 100 6328.26 0.01 0.90
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls on draft G20 statement; oil slides
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the
week
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
Conglomerate San Miguel's flagship beer-making unit said its
board has approved the voluntary delisting of its shares from
the Philippine Stock Exchange. To view the disclosure, click on
link.reuters.com/kup95t
- PHILEX MINING CORP
The country's top gold and copper miner said it would pay on
Monday, or one day before the deadline, the fine of 1 billion
pesos ($25 million) imposed by the government for last year's
tailings spill at its Padcal mine.
- RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP
The lender signed an agreement with IFC Capitalization
(Equity) Fund LP, which will subscribe to $100 million worth of
RCBC shares. It also reported 24 percent rise in full-year 2012
net profit. To view the disclosures, click on link.reuters.com/qak95t
and link.reuters.com/mup95t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism
> Wall St ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk
> Bond yields up on consumer sentiment
> Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort
> Gold drops over 3.7 pct in week on technical selling
> Oil sinks, Brent headed for 1st weekly loss since Jan
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' remittances hit record in Dec
> Gunmen refuse to leave in Malaysia standoff
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)