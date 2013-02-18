MANILA, Feb 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10 -1.59 USD/JPY 93.73 0.28 0.26 US 10YR 2.00 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1614.41 0.33 5.35 US CRUDE 95.80 -0.06 -0.06 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34 -0.46 FTSE 100 6328.26 0.01 0.90 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls on draft G20 statement; oil slides SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the week STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP Conglomerate San Miguel's flagship beer-making unit said its board has approved the voluntary delisting of its shares from the Philippine Stock Exchange. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/kup95t - PHILEX MINING CORP The country's top gold and copper miner said it would pay on Monday, or one day before the deadline, the fine of 1 billion pesos ($25 million) imposed by the government for last year's tailings spill at its Padcal mine. - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP The lender signed an agreement with IFC Capitalization (Equity) Fund LP, which will subscribe to $100 million worth of RCBC shares. It also reported 24 percent rise in full-year 2012 net profit. To view the disclosures, click on link.reuters.com/qak95t and link.reuters.com/mup95t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism > Wall St ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment > Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort > Gold drops over 3.7 pct in week on technical selling > Oil sinks, Brent headed for 1st weekly loss since Jan REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' remittances hit record in Dec > Gunmen refuse to leave in Malaysia standoff ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)