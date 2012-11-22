MANILA, Nov 22 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1391.03 0.23 3.220
USD/JPY 82.54 0.05 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6796 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1729.84 0.08 1.310
US CRUDE 87.67 0.33 0.290
DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38 48.38
ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41 0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, investors hope for Greece
progress
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record; Greek concerns weigh
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release highlights of Oct. 25 rate-setting
meeting and fourth quarter business expectations survey
- Puregold Price Club Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting, Acacia Hotel, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 2:00 p.m. [0600
GMT]
- Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines
holds forum with Japanese Ambassador Toshinao Urabe as guest,
Fontaine Room, 3/F Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Energy Secretary Jericho Petilla, Transportation and
Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and Public Works
and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson to speak at EJAP Economic
Forum 2012 about the government's Public-Private Partnership
infrastructure projects, Manila Peninsula Hotel, Makati City,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ruffy Biazon and Department
of Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan hold joint press
briefing on latest smuggling case, DOJ Office, Manila, 11:00
a.m. [0300 GMT]
- Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje
holds press conference to discuss updates on environmental
programs and issues, Bulwagan Ninoy, Ninoy Aquino Parks and
Wildlife, Quezon City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA CORP, LT GROUP
Shares of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and LT
Group of businessman Lucio Tan climbed on Wednesday
after their banking units, Bank of the Philippine Islands
and Philippine National Bank, disclosed
ongoing talks for a possible merger to create the country's
biggest lender.
