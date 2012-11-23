Following are some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0044 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 82.31 -0.17 -0.14
US 10YR 1.68 -0.13 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1729.55 0.03 0.50
US CRUDE 87.09 -0.33 -0.29
DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38 48.38
ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41 0.49
FTSE 100 5791.03 0.68 39.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set for weekly gain as outlook
improves
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore up on banks after better U.S.,
China data
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- PDEx listing ceremony for the listing of Ayala Corp's
bonds due 2019, PDS Group Assembly Hall, 37/F Tower 1, The
Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati
City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]
- Central bank to release selected external debt ratios for
August
- Groundbreaking of Phase 3 of Resorts World Manila, Newport
Park, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]
STOCK NEWS
- BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS, AYALA CORP
, PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, LT GROUP
Shares of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
and rival Philippine National Bank PNB climbed on
Thursday after the banks said they were discussing the
possibility of BPI acquiring a stake in PNB.
- PHILEX MINING CORP
Top Philippine gold and copper producer Philex Mining Corp
will not be allowed to reopen its Padcal mine unless it pays a
$24-million fine for a tailings spill in August and completes
cleanup operations, the environment minister said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei climbs 1.6 pct to 6-1/2 mth high on softer yen [.T
> US bond prices slip with profit taking in thin volume
> Euro boosted by Greece aid deal hopes, yen wobbly
> Gold inches up as stocks rise, dollar fades
> Oil dips in holiday-thinned trade on Gaza, EU data
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> China angers neighbours with sea claims
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)